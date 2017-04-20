Gamecocks’ 2017 nonconference slate among nation’s toughest

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:37 Corrections chief goes before Senate panel Pause 0:49 Thornwell enters NBA Draft process with chip on his shoulder 1:15 Revenue chief applauds McMaster's effort to trim regulations 1:11 Questions about mass murder at Kirkland Correctional Center 1:16 SC Gov. Henry McMaster wants a new way to fund pension plan 0:55 Gamecocks expect Jamyest Williams to contribute at several positions 1:15 Eggstravaganza 1:04 Harper's Restaurant in Five Points closes 1:07 Bone-In BBQ Restaurant to open at Bull Street development 0:21 Confederates on Sea Pines Circle Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

South Carolina defensive coordinator Travaris Robinson discusses how the final games of the season, including losses to Clemson and South Florida, factor into motivation for the new year.