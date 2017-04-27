Where is USC’s ‘Boom Bus’ now?

The “Boom Bus” won’t be making a repeat appearance this spring.
The vehicle that heralded the arrival of South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp during the 2016 SpursUp Tour won’t be part of the 2017 edition of the tour, set to start next Tuesday in Lancaster. Instead, the bus is back at King Cadillac Buick GMC in Florence, looking a little more plain.
“We’ve taken the Muschamp, all the decals off,” said Reamer King, who owns the dealership. “They were on the temporarily. It looked like it was put on there for life, and it was amazing how they came off and didn’t hurt anything.
“They took the decals off, when they took the wax off, it looked better than ever.”
The bus, which was on loan for the two months of the 2016, is now for sale just as an “executive-type motorcoach,” not with the Gamecocks theme. It was returned to the dealership after the tour ended 10 months ago.
USC senior associate AD for development and the Gamecock Club Jeff Crane had inquired about the bus before the tour. The wrap was done by Roger Huskey of Hollywood’s Productions in Gaffney, an outfit that does wraps for NASCAR vehicles.
King said it was a $15,000 value done as a courtesy to the school.
“We sent it back to the people that wrapped it and they took the wrapping off,” King said. “It turned out real well.”
The bus, which included an image of Muschamp, his signature and the “#SpursUp,” got its name from Muschamp’s “Coach Boom” nickname.
Tour Dates, locations and attendees:
THURSDAY, SPARTANBURG
Frank Martin at The Lodge at Lake Bowen Commons
Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $20 each.
MAY 2, LANCASTER
Will Muschamp, Dawn Staley at the Catawba Fish Camp
Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $20.
MAY 4, YORK
Will Muschamp, Frank Martin at the American Legion in Rock Hill
Doors open at 5 p.m. Tickets are $20 (adult), $10 (children 10 and under).
MAY 9, DARLINGTON
Will Muschamp, Dawn Staley at Coker College (The Deloach Building)
Doors open at 5 p.m. Tickets are $15 (adult), $5 (children 10 and under).
MAY 11, GREENWOOD
Will Muschamp at Piedmont Technical College (Medford Building)
Doors open at 5 p.m. Tickets are $20 (adult), $10 (children 10 and under).
MAY 16, ATLANTA
Will Muschamp at The Pavilion at Olde Town
Doors open at 5 p.m. Tickets are $40.
MAY 18, CHARLESTON
Will Muschamp at Harborside East
Doors open at 5 p.m. Tickets are $25 (adult), $10 (children 10 and under).
MAY 18, FLORENCE
Frank Martin (details to be announced)
MAY 24, SUMTER
Frank Martin (details to be announced)
