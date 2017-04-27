USC Gamecocks Football

April 27, 2017 9:49 AM

Where is USC’s ‘Boom Bus’ now?

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

The “Boom Bus” won’t be making a repeat appearance this spring.

The vehicle that heralded the arrival of South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp during the 2016 SpursUp Tour won’t be part of the 2017 edition of the tour, set to start next Tuesday in Lancaster. Instead, the bus is back at King Cadillac Buick GMC in Florence, looking a little more plain.

“We’ve taken the Muschamp, all the decals off,” said Reamer King, who owns the dealership. “They were on the temporarily. It looked like it was put on there for life, and it was amazing how they came off and didn’t hurt anything.

“They took the decals off, when they took the wax off, it looked better than ever.”

The bus, which was on loan for the two months of the 2016, is now for sale just as an “executive-type motorcoach,” not with the Gamecocks theme. It was returned to the dealership after the tour ended 10 months ago.

USC senior associate AD for development and the Gamecock Club Jeff Crane had inquired about the bus before the tour. The wrap was done by Roger Huskey of Hollywood’s Productions in Gaffney, an outfit that does wraps for NASCAR vehicles.

King said it was a $15,000 value done as a courtesy to the school.

“We sent it back to the people that wrapped it and they took the wrapping off,” King said. “It turned out real well.”

The bus, which included an image of Muschamp, his signature and the “#SpursUp,” got its name from Muschamp’s “Coach Boom” nickname.

Tour Dates, locations and attendees:

THURSDAY, SPARTANBURG

Frank Martin at The Lodge at Lake Bowen Commons

Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $20 each.

MAY 2, LANCASTER

Will Muschamp, Dawn Staley at the Catawba Fish Camp

Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $20.

MAY 4, YORK

Will Muschamp, Frank Martin at the American Legion in Rock Hill

Doors open at 5 p.m. Tickets are $20 (adult), $10 (children 10 and under).

MAY 9, DARLINGTON

Will Muschamp, Dawn Staley at Coker College (The Deloach Building)

Doors open at 5 p.m. Tickets are $15 (adult), $5 (children 10 and under).

MAY 11, GREENWOOD

Will Muschamp at Piedmont Technical College (Medford Building)

Doors open at 5 p.m. Tickets are $20 (adult), $10 (children 10 and under).

MAY 16, ATLANTA

Will Muschamp at The Pavilion at Olde Town

Doors open at 5 p.m. Tickets are $40.

MAY 18, CHARLESTON

Will Muschamp at Harborside East

Doors open at 5 p.m. Tickets are $25 (adult), $10 (children 10 and under).

MAY 18, FLORENCE

Frank Martin (details to be announced)

MAY 24, SUMTER

Frank Martin (details to be announced)

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Gamecock great Tori Gurley says diploma honors his mother

View More Video

Sports Videos