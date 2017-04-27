USC Gamecocks Football

Jadeveon Clowney declares himself a ‘big fan’ of Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson was drafted Houston on Thursday and will be reunited with Clemson teammate and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

He’ll also be a teammate on the Texans with former South Carolina standouts Jadeveon Clowney and Jonathan Joseph.

Sounds like that will be OK with Clowney:

Watson and Clowney famously (and accurately) predicted they would never lose to their in-state rivals, but the two never faced each other in college. Clowney wrapped up his USC career in 2013 and became the No. 1 overall pick by the Texans in the 2014 draft. Watson took over as Clemson’s quarterback in 2014.

