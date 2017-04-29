Former Gamecocks Brooks, Wharton take stage at NFL Draft

Two former Gamecocks took the stage at the NFL Draft this weekend, but not as picks.
South Carolina alums Travelle Wharton and Robert Brooks took part in the draft festivities, announcing picks for their former teams. Wharton announced the Carolina Panthers’ second-round picks, Ohio State wide receiver Samuel Curtis and Western Michigan wide receiver Taylor Moton, while Brooks announced the Green Bay Packers’ selection of Wisconsin linebacker Vince Biegel.
Brooks also demonstrated the Lambeau Leap, which he helped popularize.
Brooks was recruited to USC as a running back but moved to wide receiver and caught 156 passes for 2,211 yards from 1988-1991. He was a freshman All-American and started 67 games in eight seasons with the Packers and Broncos.
Wharton started 45 games on the offensive line for the Gamecocks, earning second-team All-SEC honors as a senior. He went on to start 111 of his 115 games as a member of the Carolina Panthers. He returned to USC as a quality control coach and ended up working with the offensive line when Shawn Elliott was promoted to interim head coach in 2015.
