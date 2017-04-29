Report: Gamecocks DL Darius English to sign with Atlanta Falcons

South Carolina defensive lineman Darius English won’t have to go far from home to pursue his NFL dream.
The Georgia product with a greyhound build told SEC Country he will join the Atlanta Falcons as an undrafted free agent.
He came on in his final season in Columbia. He’d started six games as a sophomore, led the team with 4 1/2 sacks as a junior and then came up big with nine sacks and 57 tackles for loss.
At 6-foot-6, 245 pounds, English is on the slender side, making his strength a question unless he’s put in space (which he’s shown some ability to do).
Comments