Lewis joins in Gamecocks' free agent signings

South Carolina defensive end Marquavius Lewis signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Buffalo Bills after the NFL Draft concluded Saturday according to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle.
Lewis came to the Gamecocks as the top junior college prospect in the country. He started every game in his two seasons in Columbia, finishing with 93 tackles, 4 1/2 sacks and 9 1/2 tackles for loss.
In his time at USC, the 6-foot-4, 270 pound lineman was a steady, reliable presence. though he was a little short on producing big plays.
He’s the fourth Gamecock to have reportedly signed, along with Mason Zandi (Los Angeles Chargers), Darius English (Atlanta Falcons) and Drew Williams (Tampa Bay Buccaneers).
English, a 6-6, 245-pounder from Powder Springs, Ga., was named second-team All-SEC by the Associated Press and third-team All-SEC by Phil Steele. He led the Gamecocks and tied for fourth in the SEC with 9.0 sacks in 2017, tying for fifth on the school’s single-season list. He also has 57 tackles, a team-leading 13.0 tackles for loss (10th in the SEC), and five quarterback hurries. He finished his collegiate career with 15.0 sacks, tying for ninth in program history.
Williams, a 6-2, 215-pounder from Irmo, S.C., appeared in every game for the Gamecocks over the past four seasons. He served as the deep snapper in punting situations in both 2013 and 2014 and added short snapping duties over his final two campaigns. He capped his senior season with fourth-team All-America honors according to Phil Steele.
Zandi, a 6-9, 315-pounder from Chapin, S.C., played in 49 games over his career, including 24 starts. The fifth-year senior started every game at left tackle during the 2017 campaign, after manning the right tackle position as a junior.
