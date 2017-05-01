CBS ranks two Gamecocks highly for 2018 NFL Draft

CBSSports ranked the top five players at each position for the 2018 Draft, plus players that just missed the cut, and a pair of South Carolina Gamecocks made the second group.
Junior wide receiver Deebo Samuel and fifth-year senior Skai Moore were each listed in the “just missed” groups at their respective positions.
Moore was an All-SEC player in 2015, but missed the 2016 season with a neck injury. He led the Gamecocks in tackles three times and interceptions twice.
Samuel led USC with 59 catches for 783 yards despite missing three games and being banged up for another. He also ran for six touchdowns.
South Carolina only had 13 seniors listed on the 2017 roster, and beyond Samuel, there aren’t few juniors with potential to leave early.
