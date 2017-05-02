Versatile and fast: USC linebacker signee has potential to be among SEC’s best

Eldridge Thompson fits an unusual mold when it comes to junior college football players.
Most of the time, those athletes are expected to come in as more finished products, players ready to step onto the field and immediately fill a need. Thompson might well do that, but it’s his long-term potential that could be most notable.
“I think by the time he’s a senior, he could be one of the better SEC linebackers out there,” said Chris Clevenger, Thompson’s position coach as a freshman at Coffeyville Community College in Kansas. “He’s got the head for it. Definitely got the size, got the bone structure. Just needs a little more muscle development. But he’s fast.”
Thompson’s path is as nontraditional as it gets. He spent two and a half years in Coffeyville, taking a de facto redshirt year and missing most of last season because of injury. A high school safety, he was listed in some spots as a receiver recruit and will come to USC as a versatile linebacker.
And he learned something through being far from home (he grew up in Memphis, Tenn.) and going though adversity.
“It was eye-opening,” Thompson said. “I’m really glad that I went to junior college because it prepared me for the next level and was a good, humbling experience. I would say for most people that JUCO really does humble you and gets your mind right and it really makes you sit down and think, ‘Is this really what you want to do?’
“You really find out in JUCO if football is really for you and it’s what you really love.”
Clevenger remembers Thompson arriving at 205 pounds. He didn’t even make the roster as a freshman, owing to some particularities of the Kansas junior college system, though he was still a part of the team and could practice.
Thompson handled it with “grace and class,” Clevenger said. After a year of waiting and adding weight, Thompson emerged as a tall (6-foot-2, 215 pounds) linebacker with good speed and coverage abilities that matched his former position.
He broke out with 102 tackles, three sacks, an interception and five pass break-ups in 11 games, teaming with current Gamecocks defensive backs Jamarcus King and Steven Montac.
Thompson said those two helped sell him to USC defensive coordinator Travaris Robinson, with King putting in extra work on that front. He committed to the Gamecocks in June and seemed set for another strong season.
But things didn’t got so smoothly, and Ruzell McCoy, who followed Clevenger as Thompson’s position coach, saw his charge go through a different sort of setback.
In the midst of a 16-tackle, one-forced fumble performance against Hutchinson in Coffeyville’s 2016 season opener, Thompson suffered a season-ending torn labrum in his shoulder. That didn’t throw him off course.
“He dealt with it,” McCoy said. “He didn’t get down on himself. He did a good job of understanding the situation and knew what his goal was, and he’s going to bounce back from it.”
McCoy said Thompson still came to meetings until his surgery. He’d encourage teammates and do a little coaching when he could.
Both coaches raved about Thompson’s ability and potential. McCoy called his skills elite, pointing out there aren’t many linebackers who can both play in the box and cover slot receivers. Clevenger said Thompson sometimes dropped into the deep middle of the field on pass coverage, something USC occasionally asks linebackers to do, and praised his intelligence for the game and dedication in the meeting room.
And that only augments his natural gifts.
“For him to be 6-foot-2 and run a 4.4, he’s not going to have any mismatch problems with slot receivers or tight ends,” Clevenger said. “Even if he does make an initial bad read, he is fast enough to recover downfield.”
Thompson was such a student of the game, he said he’s been watching film of other linebackers since he left Coffeyville, focusing on minutiae such a eye placement.
Like many junior college players, he had online classes his last semester, so he moved to Houston, where his family had relocated from Memphis.
He said he’s going to rehab for the shoulder three times a week and running every chance he can. Gamecocks coach Will Muschamp and strength coach Jeff Dillman both hammered the point he had to arrive in good condition to get the most from the summer program.
Thompson is coming in with a big group of linebackers, and the Gamecocks have only three returning scholarship players at the position. McCoy and Clevenger said he is probably a better fit at outside linebacker, but could play inside as well.
He expects to get a chance to play quickly, but even three years out of high school, his junior college coaches projected more room to grow physically (perhaps up to 230 pounds).
At the moment, his abilities intrigue his new coaches.
“What they like was how I can get to the ball,” Thompson said, “flying sideline to sideline, being able to cover and my speed, helped tremendously on the field and (made an) immediate impact on the defense.”
