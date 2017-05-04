Ohio State changed its tune in late run at Jamyest Williams

In the end, Jamyest Williams made his college decision between South Carolina and Georgia, but a third school tried to break through on a last-minute Hail Mary.
Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer visited Williams at Grayson High School “two or three days” before National Signing Day this year with an interesting proposal.
“He said his running back is entering the draft, and he’s looking for a running back,” Williams told The State. “I told him I wasn’t interested. I told him, ‘That’s not me, man.’ ”
Williams is the crown jewel of the Gamecocks’ 2017 signing class. He was considered the nation’s eighth-best cornerback by the 247Sports Composite ranking and most of the sport’s major powers in the Southeast and many across the nation extended scholarship offers to have him join their defense.
Ohio State and Oregon tried a different approach, Williams said. Both of those teams pitched him on the idea of playing offense with Meyer being the most blatant about it during his late visit.
“He was really straightforward. I respected what he did,” Williams said. “He knew I was an explosive guy. I respect him for coming down to look at me. It was just real late in the process. They (had been) recruiting me as a defensive back. It threw me all off.”
It didn’t take Williams long into the conversation to realize, “I was stuck on Carolina,” he said.
The Gamecocks mentioned the possibility of Williams playing some offense for them “some times” during his recruitment, but he’s mostly interested in competing for the jobs as the starting nickel back and punt returner and kick returner this fall.
“My main focus is not really (offense),” he said. “It’s getting the plays down and getting with the speed of the game on defense and kick return and punt return. It would be fun because I am naturally gifted. I love to make plays, but I think I make my money on defense.”
Williams in Grayson’s Class AAAAA state championship season had 84 carries for 606 yards and 11 touchdowns. He added 20 receptions for 380 yards and five more scores.
He enrolls at USC later this month.
