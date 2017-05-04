USC Gamecocks Football

May 04, 2017 12:40 PM

South Carolina’s Fry gets NFL chance

Posted by Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

Through the years, former South Carolina kicker Elliott Fry has kicked hundreds of balls snapped by former teammate Drew Williams.

Fry might have a chance to kick a few more with a chance at the NFL on the line.

Fry, USC’s all-time leading scorer, tweeted a photo of himself and Williams heading to a Tampa Bay Buccaneers minicamp. Fry is a “tryout player” according to the Tampa Bay Times, while Williams signed as an undrafted free agent.

Fry was a four-year starter, hit 76.5 percent of his field goals in 2016 in connected on a 55-yard game-winner in the season opener against Vanderbilt.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Can't pronounce Jamyest? Just call him Jam

View More Video

Sports Videos