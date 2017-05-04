South Carolina’s Fry gets NFL chance

1:09 Air & Ground Expo ‘17 preview Pause

0:38 Muschamp on accusations: 'Deebo wasn't there'

0:55 Can't pronounce Jamyest? Just call him Jam

0:11 Air Base Road burglary caught on surveillance video

0:21 Confederates on Sea Pines Circle

1:14 Gamecocks still in mix for Hokies commit Bryce Thompson

1:16 SC Gov. Henry McMaster wants a new way to fund pension plan

2:11 Expect Javon Kinlaw to have immediate impact on Gamecocks' defense

1:02 Muschamp: Spring, summer key to recruiting efforts