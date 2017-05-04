South Carolina’s Fry gets NFL chance

Through the years, former South Carolina kicker Elliott Fry has kicked hundreds of balls snapped by former teammate Drew Williams.
Fry might have a chance to kick a few more with a chance at the NFL on the line.
Fry, USC’s all-time leading scorer, tweeted a photo of himself and Williams heading to a Tampa Bay Buccaneers minicamp. Fry is a “tryout player” according to the Tampa Bay Times, while Williams signed as an undrafted free agent.
4 years later and this kicker-snapper combo is headed to Tampa Bay for mini camp pic.twitter.com/VtVQ5Lhw5q— Elliott Fry (@elliott_fry22) May 4, 2017
Former South Carolina kicker Elliott Fry will be at Bucs rookie minicamp this week as a tryout player. Went 13/17 FGs in 2016, 31/31 PATs.— Greg Auman (@gregauman) May 2, 2017
Fry was a four-year starter, hit 76.5 percent of his field goals in 2016 in connected on a 55-yard game-winner in the season opener against Vanderbilt.
Comments