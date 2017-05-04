Report: Former Gamecock Mike Davis cut by San Francisco

The NFL Network reported former South Carolina running back Mike Davis has been cut by the San Francisco 49ers.
The #49ers have released RB Mike Davis, source said. He was the subject of trade talks during the draft, so he'll draw real interest.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 4, 2017
Davis was a fourth round pick out of USC. He played in 14 games with one start for the 49ers, running for 108 yards on 54 carries with one touchdown.
Davis started for two years at USC, rushing for 1,183 yards as a junior on an 11-win team in 2013 and then posting 982 despite injuries in 2014. He finished with 2,440 yards, ninth on the program’s rushing list, before leaving after his junior year.
Comments