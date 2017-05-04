In December 2014, ahead of the Independence Bowl, South Carolina running back Mike Davis announces he will turn pro.
In December 2014, ahead of the Independence Bowl, South Carolina running back Mike Davis announces he will turn pro.

USC Gamecocks Football

Report: Former Gamecock Mike Davis cut by San Francisco

Posted by Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

May 04, 2017 2:35 PM

The NFL Network reported former South Carolina running back Mike Davis has been cut by the San Francisco 49ers.

Davis was a fourth round pick out of USC. He played in 14 games with one start for the 49ers, running for 108 yards on 54 carries with one touchdown.

Davis started for two years at USC, rushing for 1,183 yards as a junior on an 11-win team in 2013 and then posting 982 despite injuries in 2014. He finished with 2,440 yards, ninth on the program’s rushing list, before leaving after his junior year.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Former Gamecock Damiere Byrd working to make Panthers roster

View More Video