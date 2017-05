More Videos

3:26 From 2014: Mike Davis announces he will turn pro

0:55 Can't pronounce Jamyest? Just call him Jam

2:11 Muschamp talks about Deebo Samuel, more in Spurs Up Tour stop

0:31 Will Muschamp's second house and new neighborhood

1:38 Gamecock great Tori Gurley says diploma honors his mother

3:14 Jake Bentley talks fashion and yoga

1:01 South Carolina RB Caleb Kinlaw likes being back home in South Carolina

1:36 Darius Rucker sings "Southern State of Mind" at Colonial Life Arena

2:38 Students get Williams-Brice experience at Darius Rucker concert

3:13 Gamecocks football team comes out after '2001' at Darius Rucker concert

1:09 Tim Tebow has high praise for Williams-Brice Stadium, Will Muschamp

0:59 Jake Bentley brings passion to the Gamecocks every day