ESPN’s FPI projects South Carolina’s 2017 season

In 2016, the South Carolina football team pulled out a couple close games while making its return to bowl eligibility.
That fact plays into why ESPN’s FPI projections have USC improving team quality but not necessary record in 2017.
The numbers place USC as the No. 32 team in the country in Will Muschamp’s second year, up from 72 in 2016, but has a projected win-loss record of only 6-6. It has the Gamecocks favored to win only five of its games, but one other, Missouri, is basically a tossup.
That is in part because USC is projected to have the seventh-toughest schedule nationally.
South Carolina is given a 60 percent or better chance to beat Wofford, Vanderbilt, Louisiana Tech, Kentucky and Arkansas, all at Williams-Brice. USC is given a 47.6 percent chance to beat Mizzou on the road, 37.6 to beat N.C. State in a neutral site opener (FPI has thr Wolfpack at 22nd nationally) and 38.8 to beat Florida at home in November.
The Gamecocks aren’t given better than a 25 percent chance of upsetting Georgia or Tennessee on the road or Clemson in Columbia.
Comments