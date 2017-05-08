South Carolina to start fall camp earlier

The South Carolina football team usually starts its preseason camp in the early days of August. That will change this year.
Coach Will Muschamp announced the Gamecocks will open camp July 27 on Monday at a press conference in Charlotte. South Carolina opens its season there in a neutral site game against N.C. State.
.@CoachWMuschamp: "We've gotta be ready to go when we open camp July 27". Says he's excited to play close to his fan base in this atmosphere pic.twitter.com/CLpjBAZVRR— Greg Brzozowski (@GregABCColumbia) May 8, 2017
Muschamp had hinted at an earlier start for camp this year in conjunction with new practice rules that extend the preseason a week, eliminate two-a-days and reduce live-contact practice.
