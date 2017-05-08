Report: Mike Davis staying on West Coast for next NFL gig

Former South Carolina football running back Mike Davis is moving on to his next NFL stop.
Davis was claimed off waivers by the Seattle Seahawks on Monday, the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported via his Twitter account.
Davis was a fourth round pick by the San Francisco 49ers in 2015. The 49ers released him last week. He played in 14 games with one start for the 49ers, running for 108 yards on 54 carries with one touchdown.
Davis started for two years at USC, rushing for 1,183 yards as a junior on an 11-win team in 2013 and then posting 982 despite injuries in 2014. He finished with 2,440 yards, ninth on the program’s rushing list, before leaving after his junior year.
Source: The #Seahawks were awarded former #49ers RB Mike Davis off waivers. Stays in the division with a team that pounds it.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 8, 2017
