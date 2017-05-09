CBS Sports ranks Muschamp in top half of SEC coaches

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:06 Jarvis Hall apologizes for killing Forest Acres officer Greg Alia Pause 1:02 Dax Hollifield: 'When I hit people, they go backwards' 1:30 Chad Connelly endorses Ralph Norman in SC 5th District runoff 0:42 Columbia Christian bookstore to close 0:21 Confederates on Sea Pines Circle 1:54 Gamecocks star A'ja Wilson reflects on national championship win 5:36 Wife of slain Forest Acres police officer Greg Alia speaks to killer in court 0:48 How one chef hopes to expand Columbia's palate 7:13 I-85 Roadway Collapse - Press Conference 3-31-17 1:04 UNC sigee Jalek Felton discusses all-star games, impact with Tar Heels Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

South Carolina head football coach Will Muschamp pays a visit to Darlington Raceway, and gets a ride around the track. Muschamp received a pace car ride around the high banks of the 1.366-mile egg-shaped oval.