CBS Sports ranks Muschamp in top half of SEC coaches

Will Muschamp impressed South Carolina fans by leading his team on a Year 1 rebound to bowl eligibility.
And the job impressed one national outlet.
The coach who received a large share of criticism for his work in Florida was ranked as the No. 37 Power Five coach by a panel of five CBSSports college football writers. He made a seven-spot jump from last season and was ranked ahead of seven fellow SEC coaches.
“I think Muschamp exceeded all of our expectations in his first year at South Carolina, and as a result, he climbs seven spots in the rankings,” Fornelli wrote. “If he can do it again in 2017, it might help us all forget how things ended at Florida when we get together to vote again next year.”
Muschamp came in ahead of the likes of Texas A&M’s Kevin Sumlin, LSU’s Ed Orgeron, Georgia’s Kirby Smart and Tennessee’s Butch Jones.
