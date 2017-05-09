Too Tough to Tame? Muschamp takes on Darlington Raceway
South Carolina head football coach Will Muschamp pays a visit to Darlington Raceway, and gets a ride around the track. Muschamp received a pace car ride around the high banks of the 1.366-mile egg-shaped oval.
Darlington Raceway
More Videos
0:36
Too Tough to Tame? Muschamp takes on Darlington Raceway
0:43
What the Gamecocks defensive line missed last season
0:29
The reason one Gamecock D-lineman should play as a true freshman
0:40
The defensive lineman Lance Thompson feels is his All-SEC candidate
0:47
The expectations South Carolina has for Javon Kinlaw
0:39
Why Lance Thompson showed his players the 2015 Citadel game
0:29
South Carolina's Lance Thompson announces Shameik Blackshear injury
0:58
Why DJ Smith thinks 2017 will be different for Gamecocks' defense
1:47
Damiere Byrd explains why he has been impressing at Panthers training camp
0:49
South Carolina TE Evan Hinson learns lessons in two sports
0:58
This is what South Carolina's Cock Drill looks like
1:40
5 questions: Get to know USC tailback Ty'Son Williams