May 12, 2017 3:53 PM

Dylan Thompson gets another shot with Rams

Posted by Dwayne McLemore

Dylan Thompson’s next NFL opportunity comes with the same team that gave him his last chance: the Los Angeles Rams.

He is one of three quarterbacks trying out with the Rams this weekend.

Thompson spent 2015 with the San Francisco 49ers before being released. He signed with the Rams in June 2016 and was cut a couple of months later.

The former Boiling Springs quarterback passed for 3,564 yards in 2014 at USC, breaking the single-season school record. Thompson filled in for Connor Shaw during parts of 2012 and 2013, leading the Gamecocks to a win at Clemson in 2012 and throwing the game-winning touchdown pass in an Outback Bowl win over Michigan to close out that year.

