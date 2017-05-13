Say hello to Jam: 10 things to know about Jamyest Williams

Getting to know Jam

Ten things to know about Jamyest Williams:

Little guy complex

At 5-foot-9, 174 pounds, Williams is the smallest player in the Gamecocks’ signing class of 2017.

Honey Badger 2?

He tries to play like Arizona Cardinals safety Tyrann Mathieu, a star at LSU despite being 5-9.

Best in class

Williams was rated as a 4-star prospect and the country’s eighth-best cornerback.

Reinforcements

He joins Zay Brown, Tavyn Jackson, Keisean Nixon and Kaleb Chalmers in trying to earn a spot in the USC secondary.

Sorry, Bulldogs

He turned down a strong push from Georgia – he is from Athens – to stick with the Gamecocks.

Leaving Georgia

He thought South Carolina was a stronger fit for him and would give him a chance to grow more than staying near home.

Jam or jelly?

Don’t know how to pronounce Jamyest? Don’t worry. Just call him “Jam.” He likes that.

What’s his vert?

Jamyest can really jump. He has close to a 40-inch vertical leap.

Muschamp says

“He has great ball skills and judgment down the field to finish on plays. The guy is really special with the ball in his hands.”

Tweet tweet

At one point before Signing Day in February, Williams had more Twitter followers than any other recruit in Georgia.