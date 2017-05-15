Muschamp likes proposal to let freshmen play 4 games, still redshirt

South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp joined a chorus of other SEC football coaches Monday in vocal support of a new American Football Coaches Association proposal that would allow first-year players to participate in four games during a redshirt season and still have four years of eligibility remaining.
“Absolutely,” Muschamp said on a teleconference scheduled to discuss the end of spring football practices across the league. “I think that would be a great rule.”
“A young man may not be totally ready and you may not know until he plays on game day,” Muschamp said. “A lot of times you might think, ‘This guys ready to go,’ and then he gets to game day and doesn’t play very well. Maybe he’s just not from a maturity standpoint ready and it has nothing to do with his ability. I think you are able to see some of those things from an experience standpoint. I think it just helps overall.”
Several coaches mentioned that a change to the rule would be good for player safety in an era were the seasons are longer and more plays are run during each game than even 10 years ago in the sport.
“There might be a guy you might like to play, but he’s not quite ready (at the start of the season), but as the season goes on, you say, ‘Hey this guy could be ready, he could take some reps off another guy,’” Mississippi State head coach Dan Mullen said.
