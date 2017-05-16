South Carolina’s Zack Bailey recovering from thumb surgery

South Carolina offensive tackle Zack Bailey is recovering well from thumb surgery according to Gamecocks coach Will Muschamp.
Muschamp told assembled media Tuesday at his Spurs Up Tour stop in Atlanta that Bailey is close to returning to form.
"He's out of a cast next week," Muschamp said. "He'll be able to get rolling pretty soon."
Bailey figures to play an important role in South Carolina's 2017 line. He was moved from guard to tackle after 2016 and worked with the first team in the spring game (and appeared to be wearing a brace on his thumb).
Bailey had started 15 games in a row at guard and was the team's top interior lineman in his sophomore season.
All hands on deck?
The Gamecocks are still a few weeks away from the start of summer classes and workouts, and Muschamp said he expects the full group to report on time, with only one potential holdup.
"Right now, everyone's on track to be ready to go for Summer I," Muschamp said. "I think Keisean Nixon's got one other class to take and we're working through that right now."
Nixon originally signed in December out of junior college, but academics held him up. Of the 24 signees, seven are already enrolled.
That session begins May 30 and is the first of two three-week sessions. Muschamp said it was sometimes tricky to get everyone in by then based on timing of high school graduations.
