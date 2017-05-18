South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley speaks on passion and a positive attitude after the 2017 spring game. bpeterson@mcclatchy.com
May 18, 2017 2:59 PM

PFF: Jake Bentley the SEC’s top returning deep passer

When quarterback Jake Bentley stepped into the South Carolina lineup, he delivered something USC fans, and all fans really, clamor for.

A taste for going deep.

Bentley, along with wide receivers Deebo Samuel and Bryan Edwards, gave the Gamecocks that threat, and according to Pro Football Focus, Bentley will be the top deep thrower returning to the SEC this year. He ranked first among starting quarterbacks in the company’s adjusted completion percentage on throw of 20-plus yards.

The conference loses only three of 2016’s most prolific passers.

Bentley threw for 1,420 yards with nine touchdowns and four interceptions in seven starts. He had at least one 30-plus yard completion in all but one game.

