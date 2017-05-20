Brandon McIlwain transfer decision is in: He’s headed to the West Coast

Former South Carolina quarterback Brandon McIlwain will transfer to Cal, he announced Saturday.

McIlwain started three games for South Carolina as a freshman quarterback, completing 52.5 percent of his passes for 600 yards and running for another 127 yards.

He came to Columbia from Newtown, Pa., as a four-star football prospect and a decorated baseball player, projected as a high draft pick. He was given the chance to play both sports, and saw a few at-bats last spring and none in 2017.

He is expected to play football and baseball for the Golden Bears.

I'm going back to the Bay! I'm excited to attend the University of California Berkeley this fall #GoldenBears



Edit by @Hayesfawcett3 pic.twitter.com/TBg2mvvXmt — Brandon McIlwain (@Mc11wain) May 20, 2017

He announced his decision to leave USC on March 1.

“This is one of the hardest decisions I have ever had to make, but I know it’s right and God has a plan,” McIlwain wrote in a statement he posted to social media announcing the decision in March. “Wearing Garnet and Black has been an honor and a privilege for me. I will cherish the time I spent at USC and I thank all the people in Columbia and the Gamecock Nation who have shown me love and support, but at this point it is time to make a change.”