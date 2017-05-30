Gamecock great Connor Shaw released by Bears

The Chicago Bears on Tuesday waived former South Carolina quarterback Connor Shaw.
Shaw suffered a broken leg in an August preseason game and did not play in 2016.
Prior to missing the 2016 season, Shaw sat out all of 2015 as a member of the Cleveland Browns after suffering a thumb injury in a preseason game. He was released by Cleveland last summer before signing with the Bears.
He had signed a new deal in Chicago in March.
Shaw is South Carolina’s all-time winningest quarterback.
