Connor Shaw, South Carolina's all-time winningest quarterback, holds a football camp in 2016 in Irmo.
USC Gamecocks Football

May 30, 2017 9:47 AM

Gamecock great Connor Shaw released by Bears

Posted by Dwayne McLemore

dmclemore@thestate.com

The Chicago Bears on Tuesday waived former South Carolina quarterback Connor Shaw.

Shaw suffered a broken leg in an August preseason game and did not play in 2016.

Prior to missing the 2016 season, Shaw sat out all of 2015 as a member of the Cleveland Browns after suffering a thumb injury in a preseason game. He was released by Cleveland last summer before signing with the Bears.

He had signed a new deal in Chicago in March.

Shaw is South Carolina’s all-time winningest quarterback.

