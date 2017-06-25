The day Dakereon Joyner’s coach realized the special talent he had

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:59 Jake Bentley talks big expectations for 2017 season Pause 1:25 Coach Jake Bentley works with kids at Manning Passing Academy 1:07 Watch Jake 'The Snake' Bentley compete at Manning Passing Academy 0:49 Jake Bentley works out with the Mannings 1:35 Jake Bentley learning from Peyton Manning 0:43 Eli Manning talks Jake Bentley at Manning Passing Academy 0:52 Panthers Munnerlyn glad to be back 1:25 Will Muschamp weighs in on Auburn-to-the-East debate 0:59 Darian Stewart: 'It's great to be a Super Bowl champ' 0:39 Eric Norwood gives back at football camp Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Phil Kornblut breaks down why Fort Dorchester quarterback Dakereon Joyner picked Will Muschamp and the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Phil Kornblut breaks down why Fort Dorchester quarterback Dakereon Joyner picked Will Muschamp and the South Carolina Gamecocks.