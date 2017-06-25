Jake Bentley on 2017 Gamecocks: ‘I think we are capable of anything’

Jake Bentley has big plans for South Carolina’s 2017 football season.

“I think we are capable of anything,” Bentley told The State while serving as a counselor at the Manning Passing Academy. “Our goals are to beat the (SEC) East and win the state, that’s what it is every year, that’s what it’s always going to be, and I think we are definitely capable of that.”

He means this year. The Gamecocks are coming off 6-7 season and probably won’t be picked to finish at the top of their division in any preseason predictions, but the Gamecocks 6-foot-4 sophomore starting quarterback isn’t shying away from talking about ending up in Atlanta in December for the SEC Championship Game.

“That should be the goal for every SEC team,” Bentley said. “It’s not just us. I feel like everywhere around the country that should be their goal, to play in their conference championship game.”

As Bentley returns to South Carolina after four days on the campus at Nicholls State University, where he worked alongside 42 other college quarterbacks helping tutor high school age offensive players, he will return to the team’s summer program and player run practices.

“The day-by-day goal is just to get better,” he said. “Game by game is what we have to focus on and just get better. As long as we continue to outwork everybody and just continue to be the best that we can be, I think we’ve got a chance.”

Bentley is one reason for optimism. The invitation to the Manning Passing Academy was an indication of the high regard he is held in and will increase his profile this season. It also served as a valuable learning week for him.

“Part of being a good quarterback is understanding how to be a quarterback, and there are no better teachers than Peyton and Eli and Archie and to talk to them about the daily work routine, in season, out of season and to be able to see that example is invaluable,” South Carolina coach Will Muschamp said.

Bentley has two main points of emphasis for improvement this summer, he said. The first is a better understanding and implementation of the team’s blocking schemes.

“It’s just developing our protections, trying to do all I can do to keep me upright,” he said. “Obviously I trust the offensive line to do it, but there are certain things that it is not their assigned job, and I can fix it and help them out.”

The second aspect has to do with leadership, especially when things aren’t going well.

“In the Florida game especially, I kind of felt it. We were kind of struggling on offense and I felt like I sat there a little bit,” he said. “I could have been more vocal, more positive.”

He’s already working on being more positive by having lofty goals for this season.