  Muschamp: Spring, summer key to recruiting efforts

    South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp explains why the spring and summer months are important to the Gamecocks' recruiting.

South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp explains why the spring and summer months are important to the Gamecocks' recruiting.
South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp explains why the spring and summer months are important to the Gamecocks' recruiting.

USC Gamecocks Football

What will Will Muschamp do with another coach on staff?

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

June 27, 2017 11:39 AM

Will Muschamp will hire a new coach soon.

After the 2017 season, the new NCAA rule allowing a 10th assistant on football staffs will go into effect. He’ll get to add expertise at a specific position or bolster recruiting efforts.

“I have a lot of different ideas,” Muschamp said. “But a lot of it depends on the dynamic of your staff.

“A lot of things can happen. This past year, we had a coach who turned down a head coaching opportunity. We had multiple assistant coaches turn down assistant coaching job opportunities.”

USC’s core staff stayed mostly intact, save for Shawn Elliott accepting the head coaching job at Georgia State. Eric Wolford replaced him as offensive line coach.

Coaching staffs currently have 14 coaches, including graduate assistants, who can work hands-on with players in practice. Teams can also have quality control coaches and analysts who can work behind the scenes. Football Scoop’s Zach Barrett guessed staffs could use the position primarily for recruiting, especially in season when so much of a staff’s energy focuses on the weekly grind.

But Muschamp isn’t tipping his hand.

“It’s hard for me to go, this is what we’re going to do,” Muschamp said. “Things change over time. I’ve got a really good idea, regardless of the situation, of what we need to do. We’ll exercise that when it comes to fruition.”

