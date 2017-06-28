Former Gamecocks WR reunites with Shawn Elliott at Georgia State

Former South Carolina offensive line coach Shawn Elliott hasn’t been shy about reaching back into the Palmetto State as head coach of Georgia State.
Now he’s reached back to his old program for some talent.
Former Gamecocks wide receiver Christian Owens tweeted Tuesday he’ll be joining Elliott in Atlanta. Owens left USC last August.
@GeorgiaStateFB @CoachSElliott pic.twitter.com/7keXmnQC3H— Christian Owens (@CO7HUNNIT) June 27, 2017
The 6-foot-5 Griffin, Ga., product never played a game for USC. A high three-star recruit, Owens was considered a potential tight end by some and committed to Georgia before eventually switching to the Gamecocks in 2015.
