Former South Carolina WR Christian Owens
Former South Carolina WR Christian Owens Dwayne McLemore dmclemore@thestate.com
Former South Carolina WR Christian Owens Dwayne McLemore dmclemore@thestate.com

USC Gamecocks Football

June 28, 2017 10:12 AM

Former Gamecocks WR reunites with Shawn Elliott at Georgia State

Posted by Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

Former South Carolina offensive line coach Shawn Elliott hasn’t been shy about reaching back into the Palmetto State as head coach of Georgia State.

Now he’s reached back to his old program for some talent.

Former Gamecocks wide receiver Christian Owens tweeted Tuesday he’ll be joining Elliott in Atlanta. Owens left USC last August.

The 6-foot-5 Griffin, Ga., product never played a game for USC. A high three-star recruit, Owens was considered a potential tight end by some and committed to Georgia before eventually switching to the Gamecocks in 2015.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Coach Jake Bentley works with kids at Manning Passing Academy

Coach Jake Bentley works with kids at Manning Passing Academy 1:25

Coach Jake Bentley works with kids at Manning Passing Academy
Jake Bentley talks big expectations for 2017 season 1:59

Jake Bentley talks big expectations for 2017 season
Watch Jake 'The Snake' Bentley compete at Manning Passing Academy 1:07

Watch Jake 'The Snake' Bentley compete at Manning Passing Academy

View More Video

Sports Videos