Where does USC’s Muschamp rank among 130 head coaches?

Where does South Carolina’s Will Muschamp rank among the 130 major college head football coaches?
The Gamecocks’ second-year coach is No. 55, according to Athlon Magazine’s annual ranking.
The magazine says of Muschamp:
“Muschamp’s first head coaching job in the SEC resulted in his dismissal, but he’s off to a good start after one season at South Carolina. The Gamecocks finished 6-7 in Muschamp’s debut – a three-game improvement from 2016 – and earned a trip to the Birmingham Bowl. The emergence of talented true freshman quarterback Jake Bentley was a big reason why South Carolina played better in the second half of last season, and his development is a cornerstone for Muschamp to build around. From 2011-14, Muschamp went 28-21 at Florida and was only 17-15 in SEC play. Additionally, he’s had stints as an assistant at Auburn, Texas and LSU. Considering Muschamp’s pedesterian tenure at Florida, his hire at South Carolina was met with plenty of skepticism. He’s just one year into the job with the Gamecocks, but all signs suggest Muschamp has the program trending in the right direction.”
Alabama’s Nick Saban is listed at No. 1 in Athlon’s rankings, followed by: 2. Urban Meyer, Ohio State; 3. Jim Harbaugh, Michigan; 4. Jimbo Fisher, Florida State; and 5. Dabo Swinney, Clemson.
At the other end of the rankings was Nevada’s Jay Norwell at No. 130. New Georgia State head coach Shawn Elliott, who had a 1-5 record as South Carolina’s interim head coach, is at No. 129.
Muschamp comes in at No. 9 in the SEC. Missouri’s Barry Odom is last in the conference, 104th overall.
Comments