    South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley worked at the prestigious Manning Passing Academy in Thibodaux, La., from Thursday through Sunday.

Report: Jake Bentley heading to Hoover in July

Posted by Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

June 28, 2017 2:15 PM

Jake Bentley is already doing plenty to represent Gamecocks football, so it’s not much surprise he’ll do it to open “talking season.”

WLTX’s Reggie Anderson tweeted Bentley said he’ll be one of USC’s representatives at SEC Media Days, which run July 10-13. The full list is expected to be released in the next month.

Last season, the Gamecocks sent Marquavius Lewis, Deebo Samuel and Mason Zandi along with coach Will Muschamp.

Bentley started the final seven games of the 2017 season. He threw for 1,420 yards with nine touchdowns and four interceptions.

