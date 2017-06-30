South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Will Muschamp
USC Gamecocks Football

June 30, 2017 9:08 AM

Report: USC locking down 'Spurs Up'

Posted by Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

Since Will Muschamp arrived as the head coach of South Carolina football, “Spurs Up,” has become a trademark of his program.

Now his program is reportedly trademarking it.

Gamecock Central reported the university filed to trademark it in March of 2016. That would allow the school exclusive use of it, notably for merchandise.

"Once Coach Muschamp started using it in earnest, we wanted to start to protect it," Eric Nichols, Senior Associate Athletics Director for Marketing & Branding/CMO at USC, told the website. "A lot of times it’s more defensive than offensive."

Muschamp tweets out the SpursUp hashtag each time the team gets a commitment. His tour of Gamecock Clubs was the “Spurs Up Tour” and big recruiting events are called "Spurs Up Day."

Nichols told the site the trademark process is still ongoing, but he expects it to finish before the end of the 2017 football season.

