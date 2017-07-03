Decision day closing in for South Carolina JUCO DL target

Georgia Military College and Lake Marion High School defensive end Jabari Ellis will announce his commitment Tuesday morning at 10 a.m. at the headquarters of the Times and Democrat newspaper in Orangeburg. He visited Soouth Carolina and N.C. State last month and he’s deciding between those two. Sunday night Ellis said he feels really good about one but he has not finalized the decision.
“Both are great programs, so it really just came down to who I felt most comfortable with,” Ellis said. “Every since I got it down to those two I’ve really been hearing from both schools daily. USC’s message is about repping your state, and you’re homegrown, things like that. NC State has been about the opportunity I could have there, and talking about a big goal of mine, the NFL.”
Ellis said he nearly committed to the Gamecocks in early June after his visit there but at the urging of his former high school coach he followed through on his plans to visit N.C. State, and that visit squarely put the Wolfpack in the mix.
Ellis has a Miami offer coming out of high school but didn’t have the grades to go D-I. He had to go the junior college route and now has the chance to continue his career in either the SEC or the ACC.
“Seeing Mike (Williams, also from Lake Marion) take off and be a dominant player in the ACC, that gave me a lot of confidence that I can make it as well coming from Vance,” he said. “It’s a good opportunity basically.”
As a freshman last season Ellis had 14 tackles and four tackles for loss. He is on track to graduate in December and will have three years to play two.
Notes:
▪ Tuesday could be a banner day for USC as Ellis and running back Lavonte Valentine are set to announce. Valentine, one of the fastest players in the country out of Melbourne, Fla., has the Gamecocks on his short list with Kentucky, Southern Cal, Notre Dame, Louisville, Florida and LSU.
▪ Defensive back Chandler Jones of Miami named a top five of USC, Vanderbilt, Louisville, Utah and Kentucky.
▪ South Carolina 2017 lefthanded pitcher recruit Tyler Mettetal of South Elgin, Il., has decided not to come to USC after the coaching change according to John Whittle of TheBigSpur. He’s the second class defection since the departure of Chad Holbrook.
▪ Holiday recruiting fireworks start early with an announcement Monday by former Blythewood standout Jordyn Adams, now of Cary, N.C. He is at The Opening in Beaverton, Ore., and will make his choice of Clemson or North Carolina known via the NFL Network, the first time that media outlet has stepped into the high school recruiting arena. Adams was a quarterback at Blythewood but is now a full time receiver, and a top baseball prospect to boot.
Comments