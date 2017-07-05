More Videos

  • Preview: South Carolina's Football Operations Center

The latest renderings for South Carolina's 110,000-square-foot Football Operations Center that is expected to open sometime in 2018. (Quackenbush Architects and Ginsler Sports)
USC Gamecocks Football

‘The new guy’ Will Muschamp helping out with ops building construction

Posted by Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

July 05, 2017 1:55 PM

South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp prides himself on being all about the details.

With that in mind, it shouldn’t be a surprise he’s been on top of the specifics of the Gamecocks coming football operations building. In a recent video from the school, he even jumped into the fray of the construction, running the show and helping pick up the pace.

At least someone’s saying that.

