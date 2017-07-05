‘The new guy’ Will Muschamp helping out with ops building construction

South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp prides himself on being all about the details.
With that in mind, it shouldn’t be a surprise he’s been on top of the specifics of the Gamecocks coming football operations building. In a recent video from the school, he even jumped into the fray of the construction, running the show and helping pick up the pace.
At least someone’s saying that.
Construction pace has picked up dramatically at our new Football Ops site ... and now it's clear why: pic.twitter.com/ilwehxf9el— Gamecock Football (@GamecockFB) July 5, 2017
