South Carolina football players, cheerleaders, Cocky and Richland Library staff battled it out with children during a game of Simon Says as part of the annual Pigskin Poets event. gmelendez@thestate.com

July 06, 2017 4:02 PM

South Carolina football newcomers’ jersey numbers

By David Cloninger

dcloninger@thestate.com

South Carolina moved closer to kicking off the 2017 football season Thursday with its annual Pigskin Poets reading event in Columbia, which annually features a number of the Gamecocks’ freshmen and newcomers.

A look at the jersey numbers for the new guys (subject to change between now and the season opener). Some newcomers, including Javon Kinlaw and Chad Terrell, did not attend Thursday’s event:

4 - Darius Douglas, QB

10 - Jay Urich, QB

11 - Eldridge Thompson, LB

13 - Shi Smith, WR

15 - Drew Dinsmore, QB

15 - Aaron Sterling, DE

19 - Brad Johnson, DE

21 - Jamyest Williams, DB

22 - Austin Connor, WR

23 - Eddie Moss, WR

28 - Tavyn Jackson, DB

30 - Damani Staley, LB

31 - Slade Carroll, RB

33 - Zay Brown, DB

36 - Sean McGonigal, LB

41 - Caleb Jenerette, TE/RB

44 - Sherrod Greene, LB

45 - Spencer Eason-Riddle, LB

47 - Austin Snow, K/P

54 - Davonne Bowen, LB

74 - Dennis Daley, OL

71 - Eric Douglas, OL

88 - Will Register, TE

Bryson Allen-Williams: USC energized, ready to prove a point

South Carolina linebacker Bryson Allen-Williams says the team is focused and ready to prove people wrong this year as he spoke to the media during the annual Pigskin Poets event.

gmelendez@thestate.com

Terry Googer expects a big year from himself, Gamecocks

South Carolina wide receiver Terry Googer says he's made huge improvement and expects a big year out of himself and the team.

gmelendez@thestate.com

USC's Donell Stanley says goal is to be perfect as a team

South Carolina offensive lineman Donell Stanley talked to the media during the Pigskin sports event. Stanley says the team is working hard and doesn't listen to the pre-season predictions.

gmelendez@thestate.com

USC tight end Jacob August says team has a better edge

South Carolina tight end Jacob August talked to the media during the Pigskin Poets event at the Drew Wellness Center.

gmelendez@thestate.com

