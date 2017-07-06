South Carolina football newcomers’ jersey numbers

South Carolina moved closer to kicking off the 2017 football season Thursday with its annual Pigskin Poets reading event in Columbia, which annually features a number of the Gamecocks’ freshmen and newcomers.

A look at the jersey numbers for the new guys (subject to change between now and the season opener). Some newcomers, including Javon Kinlaw and Chad Terrell, did not attend Thursday’s event:

4 - Darius Douglas, QB

10 - Jay Urich, QB

11 - Eldridge Thompson, LB

13 - Shi Smith, WR

15 - Drew Dinsmore, QB

15 - Aaron Sterling, DE

19 - Brad Johnson, DE

21 - Jamyest Williams, DB

22 - Austin Connor, WR

23 - Eddie Moss, WR

28 - Tavyn Jackson, DB

30 - Damani Staley, LB

31 - Slade Carroll, RB

33 - Zay Brown, DB

36 - Sean McGonigal, LB

41 - Caleb Jenerette, TE/RB

44 - Sherrod Greene, LB

45 - Spencer Eason-Riddle, LB

47 - Austin Snow, K/P

54 - Davonne Bowen, LB

74 - Dennis Daley, OL

71 - Eric Douglas, OL

88 - Will Register, TE

