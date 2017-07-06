Gamecocks entertain local youth with eye toward camp, season

Flashy star-to-be Jamyest Williams strolled to the microphone, introducing himself to the children at Thursday’s Pigskin Poets event by saying he was Jamyest Williams, also known as “Jam.”

Fourth-year upperclassman Jacob August shook his head. “I’m Jacob August,” he said. “Also known as Jacob.”

Got to put the freshmen in their place, although they definitely look great as fall camp approaches.

“I think today was our best day so far. And it’s been like that every single day,” August said. “It’s really cool to see the freshmen now, especially when they came in a couple of months ago. They’ve gotten so much stronger and faster.”

Pigskin Poets has traditionally been an event for most of the Gamecocks’ freshmen, a chance to pull on those handsome garnet jerseys, already stitched with name and number, and entertain local kids for an afternoon. A large group of rookies plunged through the paper banner into the Drew Wellness Center to read books, play games and sign autographs in the annual event sponsored by Richland County Public Library.

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:17 USC tight end Jacob August says team has a better edge Pause 1:43 USC's Donell Stanley says goal is to be perfect as a team 1:17 Terry Googer expects a big year from himself, Gamecocks 2:28 Bryson Allen-Williams: USC energized, ready to prove a point 1:46 Gamecock football players battle kids in a game of Simon Says 1:22 USC football players read to kids during Pigskin Poets event 0:54 Gamecocks make a 2001 entrance at Pigskin Poets 1:21 South Carolina's 5 most important newcomers on offense 1:59 Jake Bentley talks big expectations for 2017 season 1:25 Coach Jake Bentley works with kids at Manning Passing Academy Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Bryson Allen-Williams: USC energized, ready to prove a point South Carolina linebacker Bryson Allen-Williams says the team is focused and ready to prove people wrong this year as he spoke to the media during the annual Pigskin Poets event.

Football is in the air, as thick as the humidity and now-brushing-100 heat. Camp is set to start around July 27, SEC Media Days kicks off Monday with elders Jake Bentley, Hayden Hurst and Deebo Samuel joining coach Will Muschamp in Hoover, Ala.

It’s coming. There won’t be too many other free days through November, so might as well take advantage of this one.

August and Williams teamed up to read one book while freshman tight end Will Register and freshman quarterback Jay Urich took another. Each already showed the benefit of a summer weightlifting and conditioning regimen.

“I think we got a lot better, especially since the younger guys got on and started adding on to the program,” Donell Stanley said. “We’re ready for camp. Hopefully it will be a good one.”

As for the predictions and magazines that have already started to roll out, nobody’s paying too much attention to it. Nobody’s picking the Gamecocks to win the SEC East, but there are a few who are saying USC will surprise some folks.

“You can read about it or you can ignore it,” Stanley said. “I choose to ignore it.”

Gamecocks make a 2001 entrance at Pigskin Poets Members of the USC football team, cheerleaders and Cocky joined Richland Library staff as they took part in the annual Pigskin Poets reading event at the Drew Wellness Center.

Gamecock football players battle kids in a game of Simon Says South Carolina football players, cheerleaders, Cocky and Richland Library staff battled it out with children during a game of Simon Says as part of the annual Pigskin Poets event.