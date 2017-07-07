Will USC have enough snaps for deep tight end group?

The 2016 season was one of scarcity for the South Carolina football team.
At least five position groups had to scrimp, move players around and adjust on the fly. In 2017, the Gamecocks should have something different at the tight end spot: a glut of pieces to work with.
Coaches often say they look for competitiveness first and foremost in players. They want guys who will fight and claw for playing time, who want to be in every snap. That’s the kind of atmosphere USC tight ends coach Pat Washington is in position to foster, and at times players like it almost as much as coaches.
Initially anyway.
“They do, until somebody doesn’t win,” Washington said. “And then they’re sitting there watching and they’ve got their lips out.
“I think they all appreciate each other and I think they’re going to help each other. But somewhere down the line, you’ve got to beat your brother. ... That’s got to happen.”
Washington has a group of three players who saw serious rotation time: Hayden Hurst, Jacob August and K.C. Crosby. Another tight end, Kiel Pollard, saw some work on offense and plenty on special teams.
Then there’s Evan Hinson, a 6-foot-4 athletic freshman who redshirted and is reportedly up from his listed basketball weight of 238 pounds. Kyle Markway, a bigger player who missed the year with an injury, returns for the 2017 season.
That’s six guys with varying skillsets, including one of the most productive pass-catchers nationally at the position in Hurst (48 catches, 616 yards). The opportunities soon could dwindle.
A shortage of wide receivers meant the Gamecocks used two tight ends for almost all of 2016. Coaches and players said they’d like to move away from that, toward more three-receiver looks. All of a sudden, South Carolina could have six bodies battling for a single spot much of the time.
“I talk to the guys about it,” Washington said. “There’s going to be quite a bit of competition for playing time. Whether we’re going to be in 11 personnel, 12 personnel, 13 personnel, the things that we’re thinking about doing, it’s going to be a lot of competition. So if you want to play, you’re going to have to bring your A game to practice every day.”
The group has a range of skillsets. Hurst is already a productive receiver but has work to do as a blocker. Crosby played mostly slot receiver last season, and Pollard is in a similar build though a little shorter and smaller. August and Markway are more blockers than pure receivers, and Hinson is a wildcard with a high ceiling.
The group’s possible loss of offensive snaps could be a benefit for South Carolina’s special teams. Those players are built to fill out those units: tall, big, strong and fast, with the ability to get downfield and throw some weight around.
“We’ve definitely got to be a part of special teams,” Washington said. “Our position, the big bodies that can run, they’re definitely special teams guys. That’ll be the second way you get on the bus.”
Comments