Former Gamecock Alshon Jeffery throws big party in Calhoun County

ST. MATTHEWS Whether it was on the gridiron or basketball court, Alshon Jeffery made his mark on tiny Calhoun County High School.

On Saturday, he made another mark, holding his first Alshon Jeffery Football Camp and Community Fun Day at his alma mater. More than 600 kids and community members showed up for the daylong affair.

“I’m from Calhoun County, St. Matthews, a small town. It means a lot giving back to these kids and community,” said Jeffery, who was joined by former Clemson star receiver Mike Williams, who played at Lake Marion High and was picked by the San Diego Chargers in the first round of this year’s NFL Draft. “Calhoun made me, so the sky is the limit for these kids, and I am trying to give them everything I didn’t experience so they can experience it and go on beyond that.”

Jeffery’s town of St. Matthews, which has a population of about 2,000, was happy to have one of its native sons hosting an event. A nearby business had, “Welcome Home Alshon” on its sign.

Jeffery did a little of everything at the event, which he said he hopes will become an annual event. He signed autographs for all the campers, helped with drills and took numerous photos.

Jeffery also reflected some on the memories he had growing up playing at Calhoun County. He was part of the Saints’ four state champion basketball teams and 101-game winning streak. Before his sophomore season, he decided to give football another try and blossomed into a Division I prospect.

“I was hoping a day like this would happen one day,” Jeffery said. “I’ve got a lot of great memories here and special people that have been part of my life and career here.”

Jeffery went on to an All-American career at South Carolina. He set the school’s single-season receiving record as a junior, and was a second-round pick of the Chicago Bears in the 2012 NFL Draft.

Jeffery spent five years with Chicago and was a Pro Bowl selection in 2013 before signing a one-year, $14 million deal with the Philadelphia Eagles this offseason. A big year might land him a multi-year pay day.

Last week, Jeffery spent three days in Fargo, N.D.North Dakota, the hometown of Eagles’ quarterback Carson Wentz. Jeffery and the other Philadelphia receivers trained together and bonded before camp this month.

Jeffery also had his first bison burger.

“We had a pretty good turnout, worked for three days, ate well, got treated well and we were out on the lake. It was a great,” Jeffery said.“It has been smooth transition. Everyone has been family and can’t wait to get started.”