Film breakdown: Air Rico; what went wrong before halftime; NC State’s pick plays

South Carolina pulled off the 35-28 victory over N.C. State, and did it by winning a lot of small battles. It’s worth going back over the video and looking at a few key spots.
Air Rico
South Carolina didn’t get a lot from its ground game, but tailback Rico Dowdle did some damage through the air. Each of his catches was important, starting with his 34-yard wheel route for a touchdown.
The play design was built to force the defense to adjust on the fly and pass off who is covering who. Wide receiver OrTre Smith and tight end Hayden Hurst lined to the boundary, while N.C. State had two linebackers, a corner and a safety to that side of the field.
At the snap, one linebacker blitzes. Hurst went straight upfield and broke inside on a post, drawing the safety, while Smith went inside on a snag route. If N.C. State was in man coverage, it would have set up nicely with Smith and his defender serving as a pick as Dowdle went outside.
Instead, both the corner and linebacker jumped with Smith. Dowdle was so open, he could spend a few seconds bobbling the ball and said untouched into the end zone.
Dowdle TD (watch for the all-22 view after the break)
Dowdle also got a load of space on a nifty little shovel pass where he feigned pass blocking a quickly cut up into the hole.
Shovel pass
That one drive
N.C. State got the ball with 1:47 left in the second quarter and proceeded on a march that left Gamecocks fans in a rage. Ten plays for 79 yards and a score is a lot to cram into that little time, and the reason likely rested more on execution than scheme.
USC’s approach seemed to be simple: Trade yards for time, and not give everything up at once. The outside corners played off, which meant long throws to the outside to find open receivers.
The Wolfpack started with a missed pass on a corner route and then got 6 yards running outside zone toward the nickel corner to set up third and 4.
N.C. State receiver Kelvin Harmon caught a quick hitch, and linebacker Bryson Allen-Williams got him down in bounds, forcing a timeout. Not ideal, but still OK.
Then split-out running back Nyheim Hines caught a short hitch to the far side of the field (not bad), but no one got close enough to get him before he stepped out of bounds (not good). The next throw was a toss to the farthest-away receiver (a 10-yard out-breaking route), and although Jamarcus King recovered, he shot past and couldn’t get the receiver down in bounds.
Pass to the outside
USC sent a blitz the next down, but it was picked up and Kelvin Harmon did a great job with a little break to the sideline, as King couldn’t stop and was 5 yards away before he could recover. Harmon again stepped out of bounds, and N.C. State had gone 40 yards in 16 seconds, a breakdown of yards for time.
Good break
The rest of the drive was more about 1-on-1 battles. A short pass to the slot forced N.C. State to burn another timeout. Rashad Fenton had great coverage on a fade to the end zone and even drew a offensive pass interference (a bit of a fortunate call). A quick pass and good tackle burned some clock and forced third and long.
Then Harmon beat King off the line in press coverage. King held him, which meant it would have been first and 10 on the 23 with 15 seconds left with an incomplete. Instead, a great throw and great catch beat pretty good position for King.
After that, a simple pick play and solid throw put the Wolfpack in the end zone.
You can’t pick your ...
That particular pick play (“rub” play in offensive parlance since picks are illegal) gained wider attention this offseason since it was a carbon copy of the one Clemson used for its national-title winning score against Alabama. Two receivers cross on shallow routes, the outside one forces the inside defensive back to go around him and the outside receiver is open.
Pick play
The Wolfpack got some mileage out of picks through the game. They ran USC defensive backs through a few, notably to get top target Jaylen Samuels open short and to give USC freshman Jamyest Williams a rude introduction to the college game.
But safety D.J. Smith said the Gamecocks tweaked the way the dealt with them after halftime.
“On the pick routes to the boundary, we decided to take the off the line guy that was picking us,” Smith said. “Switched that, led us to a little bit of success.”
The rub plays came back to bite the Wolfpack as early in the fourth quarter. One led to an offensive pass interference call that turned a potential first and 10 on USC’s 25 into a 3rd and 18 and eventual punt.
Key penalty
