Film breakdown: Air Rico; what went wrong before halftime; NC State’s pick plays

More Videos 9:16 USC vs NC State recap: Q&A with Josh Kendall Pause 1:28 SCE&G and VC Summer: By the numbers 2:02 Will Swinney, Dabo's son, talks playing in first game 2:06 The earnest origins of Labor Day 1:42 Carolina Imports enjoys new life on emerging North Main Street 1:06 Observations from Week 3 of South Carolina football practice 10:36 Will Muschamp recaps South Carolina win over NC State 1:48 10 years and still no answers. Who killed Le-Kavis Henicks? 0:51 Demonstrators protest SC Attorney General Alan Wilson's stance against DACA 0:43 Top 10 photos from South Carolina vs. NC State Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Will Muschamp 'proud' of his Gamecocks' fight in NC State win South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp 'proud' of his Gamecocks' fight in NC State win South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp 'proud' of his Gamecocks' fight in NC State win bbreiner@thestate.com

South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp 'proud' of his Gamecocks' fight in NC State win bbreiner@thestate.com