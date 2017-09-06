More Videos

  • Game preview: South Carolina, Missouri offenses could put on a show

    The State's Ben Breiner and Josh Kendall preview the Gamecocks' upcoming game against Missouri. (The State and USA Today Sports photos)

The State's Ben Breiner and Josh Kendall preview the Gamecocks' upcoming game against Missouri. (The State and USA Today Sports photos) dmclemore@thestate.com
The State's Ben Breiner and Josh Kendall preview the Gamecocks' upcoming game against Missouri. (The State and USA Today Sports photos) dmclemore@thestate.com

USC Gamecocks Football

Projected South Carolina depth chart vs. Missouri

By Dwayne McLemore

dmclemore@thestate.com

September 06, 2017 9:41 AM

Updated to reflect the running back rotation and the return of Randrecous Davis and Steven Montac.

OFFENSE

QB – Jake Bentley (Michael Scarnecchia)

RB – Rico Dowdle (A.J. Turner, Ty’Son Williams)

WR – Deebo Samuel (Terry Googer)

WR – Bryan Edwards (OrTre Smith)

WR – Shi Smith (Randrecous Davis)

TE – Hayden Hurst (Kiel Pollard)

TE – Jacob August (K.C. Crosby)

LT – Malik Young (Dennis Daley)

LG – Donell Stanley (Sadarius Hutcherson)

C – Alan Knott (Chandler Farrell)

RG – Cory Helms (Blake Camper)

RT – Zack Bailey (D.J. Park)

DEFENSE

DE – Dante Sawyer (Keir Thomas)

DT – Taylor Stallworth (Kobe Smith)

DT – Ulric Jones (Javon Kinlaw)

DE – D.J. Wonnum (Daniel Fennell)

LB – Bryson Allen-Williams (Antoine Wilder)

LB – T.J. Brunson (Sherrod Greene)

LB – Skai Moore (Eldridge Thompson)

CB – Jamarcus King (Chris Lammons)

S – D.J. Smith (Javon Charleston)

S – Chris Lammons (Steven Montac)

CB – Rashad Fenton (Jamyest Williams)

NICK – Jamyest Williams (Chris Lammons)

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK – Alexander Woznick OR Parker White

KO – Parker White

P – Joseph Charlton (Michael Almond)

LS – Ben Asbury (Matthew Smith)

KR – Deebo Samuel (Rashad Fenton)

PR – Chris Lammons (Rashad Fenton)

H – Danny Gordon (Michael Almond)

  • Will Muschamp previews Missouri, Tigers' high-powered offense

    South Carolina coach Will Muschamp previews the Gamecocks' upcoming game against Missouri.

Will Muschamp previews Missouri, Tigers' high-powered offense

South Carolina coach Will Muschamp previews the Gamecocks' upcoming game against Missouri.

