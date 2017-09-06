Projected South Carolina depth chart vs. Missouri

1:36 Irma becomes the most powerful Atlantic Ocean hurricane ever recorded Pause

1:33 TJ Brunson, USC defense prepare for Missouri

2:34 Fly into the eye of Irma with NOAA Hurricane Hunters

1:05 Hurricane Irma - Eye Cat 5

1:18 The 2014 killings of five children in Redbank

10:24 Santee Cooper board chairman Leighton Lord talks Lonnie Carter's retirement, V.C. Summer nuclear project

0:23 Hurricane Irma is not alone

1:28 How has Killian Road changed since 1994?

1:46 Former Rep. Jim Merrill gets 29 charges dismissed if he... Prosecutor lays it out.