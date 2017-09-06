More Videos

  Missouri offense did WHAT in Week 1? USC defense gets ready

    South Carolina senior defenders Taylor Stallworth and Chris Lammons discuss what they expect from the Missouri offense?

South Carolina senior defenders Taylor Stallworth and Chris Lammons discuss what they expect from the Missouri offense? dmclemore@thestate.com
South Carolina senior defenders Taylor Stallworth and Chris Lammons discuss what they expect from the Missouri offense? dmclemore@thestate.com

USC Gamecocks Football

Why USC’s pass defense issues might be less of a problem in Week 2

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

September 06, 2017 9:43 AM

South Carolina’s biggest issues against N.C. State came with a passing offense built to dink and dunk.

It becomes a problem against a Gamecocks defense currently built to bend-but-not-break, forcing teams to be efficient and slowly work downfield. Some players said that could be an issue against a wide-open Missouri spread, but Will Muschamp looked at it differently.

“They’ll throw the vertical ball as well as anybody in the country,” Muschamp said. “So if you look at the explosive plays, the first play of the game last week was a screen, but it was 65 yards after one missed tackle. They’re going to make you tackle well in space. They do a really nice job in the RPOs, creating some things in the run game, they create a lot of space in the way they spread the field.”

That’s different from the N.C. State team that regularly lined up with two tight ends in the box and were not hurrying up to the line.

Muschamp praised the arm of Mizzou quarterback Drew Lock. He and his Tigers lit up their first opponent, an FCS team, for 72 points and 800 yards. But Mizzou also had some truly explosive plays last season and could only get to 21 points on the Gamecocks.

“We played against that same group of guys,” cornerback Chris Lammons said when asked about the Tigers’ gaudy numbers.

“That’s not going to happen to us.”

