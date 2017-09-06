More Videos

Pause
  Game preview: South Carolina, Missouri offenses could put on a show

    The State's Ben Breiner and Josh Kendall preview the Gamecocks' upcoming game against Missouri.

The State's Ben Breiner and Josh Kendall preview the Gamecocks' upcoming game against Missouri. (The State and USA Today Sports photos) dmclemore@thestate.com
The State's Ben Breiner and Josh Kendall preview the Gamecocks' upcoming game against Missouri. (The State and USA Today Sports photos) dmclemore@thestate.com

USC Gamecocks Football

What Barry Odom said about the Gamecocks

By Josh Kendall

jkendall@thestate.com

September 06, 2017 12:26 PM

UPDATED September 06, 2017 04:36 PM

Missouri head coach Barry Odom knows he has his hands full preparing for South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley, he said Wednesday.

“He’s calm in every situation and I thought that last year when he was a really young player, walked way from that game being impressed,” said Odom, who is in his second year as the Tigers head coach after a celebrated career as a defensive coordinator. “Really impressed with the way he plays. It’s hard to believe he’s the age he is the way he handles things.”

Odom was particularly impressed with Bentley’s scrambling 39-yard touchdown pass to Deebo Samuel last week against N.C. State.

“What a great throw and a great play for them,” Odom said. “He’s a strong kid and runs well. He does a good job with his vision down the field, is able to put the ball where his receiver has an opportunity to get it.”

Bentley and the Gamecocks play at Missouri on Saturday at 7 p.m. on ESPN2. The winner will have sole possession of first place in the SEC East at 1-0.

“They looked like a very, very efficient, well-coached football team (against N.C. State),” Odom said. “It’s an opportunity for both teams. Obviously this one is big on a number of levels. It won’t make or break the season either way, but we obviously know that it’s a big one. If we prepare the right way, then it should be a great football game.”

Pause
  • Outback Bowl preview: How USC and Michigan stack up

    The State's Josh Kendall and Ben Breiner preview the South Carolina football team's Outback Bowl matchup against Michigan.

Outback Bowl preview: How USC and Michigan stack up

