What Barry Odom said about the Gamecocks

More Videos 1:27 Gray Collegiate coach Dion Bethea after win over LR Pause 1:38 Watch: South Carolina commit Dakereon Joyner wins Mr. Football 1:28 How Frank Martin's Gamecocks need to improve over winter break 1:54 Main Street business reopens on Bush River road 1:26 Out-of-state senior is heading home after graduation 1:21 Her two sons died, then her daughter was killed and now this, right before Christmas 1:21 How progress benefits Gamecocks now and in recruiting 0:43 Missing Lexington County woman 1:46 Tailgating with the Gourmet Gents 4:41 Gamecocks celebrate national championship! Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Game preview: South Carolina, Missouri offenses could put on a show The State's Ben Breiner and Josh Kendall preview the Gamecocks' upcoming game against Missouri. (The State and USA Today Sports photos) The State's Ben Breiner and Josh Kendall preview the Gamecocks' upcoming game against Missouri. (The State and USA Today Sports photos) dmclemore@thestate.com

The State's Ben Breiner and Josh Kendall preview the Gamecocks' upcoming game against Missouri. (The State and USA Today Sports photos) dmclemore@thestate.com