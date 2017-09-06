Why Stephon Gilmore is worth $65 million to the New England Patriots

Stephon Gilmore is the new kid on the block with the New England Patriots.
The former South Carolina defensive back signed a $65 million deal with the Patriots after five seasons with the Buffalo Bills.
You can watch Gilmore and the Patriots against the Kansas City Chiefs as the NFL season kicks off on Thursday night.
Ten things you should know about Gilmore:
1. Among the richest
In Forbes’ latest list of the annual Top 100 Highest Paid Athletes, Gilmore’s salary for 2017 is $29.1 million and ranks 39th in the world. Soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo ranked No. 1 at $93 million, with LeBron James next with $86.2 million.
2. Goodbye, Buffalo
Gilmore was the 10th overall pick in 2012 by Buffalo. He has 14 interceptions in five seasons — including one against Tom Brady — and is one of five NFL players to have at least three interceptions in each of the past three seasons.
3. Hello, Patriots
What are the Patriots getting in Gilmore, who is 6-1, has 31-inch arms, and ran a 4.4 40-yard dash at 2012 NFL Combine? “Size, length, athletic ability,” another AFC scout said. “Experience in the division. Good speed, press coverage ability.”
4. Calm down, guys
On his first day of fall practice Gilmore got into an altercation with wide receiver Julian Edelman, who took exception to tight coverage. The two players were separated after ripping off each others’ helmets. No punches were thrown.
5. ‘Just Steph’
But now Gilmore is fitting in well with his new teammates. “Everybody kind of has their own personalities and they start to vibe,” Patriots DB Devin McCourty said. “We don’t think about Steph as a new guy. He’s just Steph. He’s just a corner.”
6. Proud Gamecock
Gilmore says coach Will Muschamp is turning the program around and “if they can get a couple more top players should contend for the SEC championship.”
7. Oh, brother
Gilmore’s brother, Stephen, is a top cornerback recruit this year out of South Pointe High School. But Gilmore says he’s not forcing him to sign with his alma mater.
8. DB U.
Gilmore is one of several former Gamecocks defensive backs playing in the NFL, including Captain Munnerlyn (Panthers), Darian Stewart (Broncos) and Johnathan Joseph (Texans).
9. 1-2 combo
Gilmore, alongside Malcolm Butler, could create the best 1-2 defensive back duo in the NFL. Butler was the hero for the Patriots with his interception in Super Bowl XLIX against Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks.
10. Tall timber
Some of the big receivers Gilmore will have to cover this season: DeAndre Hopkins (Houston), Kelvin Benjamin (Carolina), Mike Evans (Tampa Bay), Julio Jones (Atlanta), Demaryius Thomas (Denver) and Amari Cooper (Oakland).
NFL opener
Who: Patriots vs. Chiefs
When: Thursday, 8 p.m.
TV: NBC
