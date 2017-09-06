Are the Gamecocks building a bend-but-don’t-break identity?

The questions were almost automatic after the South Carolina football team held down N.C. State’s offense in the final 30 minutes of last weekend’s season opener.
What were those halftime adjustments?
USC’s players made some reference to tweaking the way they covered pick plays. Will Muschamp talked about getting the Wolfpack behind the chains. But safety D.J. Smith might have delivered the most succinct explanation.
“I think we just wanted it more,” Smith said. “We just wanted to win.”
In a way this is unsatisfying, but it also points toward what probably happened. The Gamecocks executed their scheme better, closing space on receivers and preventing yards after the catch. They won more of their battles up front, creating second- and third-and-longs, forcing N.C. State to work into the teeth of USC’s defense.
Multiple players stated what the stats started to show last season: The Gamecocks’ defense prioritizes preventing big plays, even if that means an efficiency passing game can work short routes. It’s the bend-but-don’t-break approach that often has fans cringing when it doesn’t work.
For a half, it did.
The Gamecocks gave up no play longer than 32 yards all game, and only two longer than 24. The problem early was not closing down drives. (That’s how a non-up-tempo Wolfpack can get to 99 snaps).
One way to track how well teams maintain drives is the percentage of plays that reasonably keep an offense ahead of the chains (i.e., creates second and manageable, third and short or converts third or fourth down). Nationally last season, that number was about 41 percent.
In the first half, N.C. State was above 60 percent, far ahead of the Oklahoma offense that led the country in that stat last season. In the third quarter, that fell to 30 percent, worse than any FBS team last year, and then 40 percent in the fourth, as N.C. State managed a few drawn-out drives.
“We didn’t give up a lot of explosive plays,” Muschamp said. “But they were able to manage a manageable third down at distances that we weren’t able to get off the field and, obviously, had a fourth-down conversion as well. So I think those are the things for me that we had to tighten up coverage-wise that I feel like we did a better job of in the second half.”
That approach reflects the numbers from last season, especially in the passing game. USC was 66th nationally in allowing passes of 10 yards or more. That fell to 14th in plays of 20 yards or more, second in plays of 30 or more. USC gave up only two passes longer than 40 yards all season. In one measure of preventing explosive plays, USC’s pass defense ranked No. 6 in the country.
The staff’s hope is to pair that with a run defense that’s stout enough to win on first and second downs, putting opponents behind the chains.
The alternative tends to be defenses built to force more three-and-outs at the risk of giving up big plays. When stocked with talent and extremely well-coached, defenses in that style can reach a high level (Clemson, for example), but when they aren’t, they tend to give up long plays quickly.
Muschamp said turnovers and big plays are the key determinants of success on both sides of the ball. USC limited those big plays and was successful on the turnover front last season (10th nationally in takeaways) and the first game (two fumble recoveries set up two scores). The Gamecocks also ranked well a season ago in limiting opponents’ scoring once they got inside the 40.
All this means the Gamecocks have an identity for a building defense at this stage. It’s something Muschamp believes in and something his players embrace as well.
“Oh yeah, of course,” defensive end Keir Thomas said. “We bent a little bit, but we didn’t break.”
