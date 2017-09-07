CBS’s Gary Danielson: Jake Bentley the top QB in the SEC

Gary Danielson has seen a lot of SEC football in his decade plus calling the league’s top game each week, so his opinions certainly carry weight.
And he’s high on South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley.
Danielson said he rated Bentley as the conference’s top passer when he went on the Paul Finebaum show. The former Purdue quarterback spent 11 seasons in the NFL.
"I rate @JakeBentley19 the #1 QB in the SEC. Every time I watch him play I'm so impressed by his maturity" - Gary Danielson pic.twitter.com/Fjo6zp8Ovg— Paul Finebaum (@finebaum) September 6, 2017
Bentley opened his season by throwing for 215 yards on 17-for-29 passing with three touchdowns and one interception. He had a handful of high-level throws, but admitted he also had some accuracy issues to clean up.
