Lowering Windsor Lake 0:59

Lowering Windsor Lake

Much of Florida under hurricane watch; Georgia and Carolinas closely monitoring Irma 0:44

Much of Florida under hurricane watch; Georgia and Carolinas closely monitoring Irma

Channing Tindall: I'm fighting between two schools right now 2:43

Channing Tindall: I'm fighting between two schools right now

Hurricane Irma - Eye Cat 5 1:05

Hurricane Irma - Eye Cat 5

Hurricane Irma's track as of 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7 0:36

Hurricane Irma's track as of 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7

Storm surge is one of the most dangerous parts of a hurricane 1:24

Storm surge is one of the most dangerous parts of a hurricane

TJ Brunson, USC defense prepare for Missouri 1:33

TJ Brunson, USC defense prepare for Missouri

Gamecocks' greatest fans: Kirk Hollingsworth 1:34

Gamecocks' greatest fans: Kirk Hollingsworth

Will Muschamp previews Missouri, Tigers' high-powered offense 2:38

Will Muschamp previews Missouri, Tigers' high-powered offense

Game preview: South Carolina, Missouri offenses could put on a show 2:59

Game preview: South Carolina, Missouri offenses could put on a show

    South Carolina QB Jake Bentley previews the Gamecocks' game against Missouri.

USC Gamecocks Football

CBS’s Gary Danielson: Jake Bentley the top QB in the SEC

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

September 07, 2017 10:24 AM

Gary Danielson has seen a lot of SEC football in his decade plus calling the league’s top game each week, so his opinions certainly carry weight.

And he’s high on South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley.

Danielson said he rated Bentley as the conference’s top passer when he went on the Paul Finebaum show. The former Purdue quarterback spent 11 seasons in the NFL.

Bentley opened his season by throwing for 215 yards on 17-for-29 passing with three touchdowns and one interception. He had a handful of high-level throws, but admitted he also had some accuracy issues to clean up.

