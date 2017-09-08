Breiner’s USC-Missouri prediction: Get ready for some scoring

Ready for some points?
South Carolina’s offense looked far better than its final numbers against N.C. State indicated, which is a good sign. Missouri’s defense got knocked around by an OK FCS team.
The Tigers defense wasn’t great last year and might be worse this season. The Gamecocks should be able to move the ball and could be in position to get the running game going after tough sledding against the Wolfpack.
But on the other side, the Tigers offense might not be as good as its gaudy numbers, 815 yards and 72 points, in the opener.
Last year’s Missouri team lit up the softer squads on its schedule. Take out the outbursts against FCS Delaware State and Eastern Michigan, and the scoring average falls from 31.4 to 23.7, 21.3 against Power 5 opponents.
This might be a different Tigers squad, but the matchup could be more favorable than last week’s was for the Gamecocks. USC’s conservative defense had trouble with N.C. State’s timing-based quick passing.
Missouri is built more on screens, run-pass-options and getting vertical, which is what USC schemes to corral.
In the end, the Gamecocks could be in position to slow the Missouri attack. The Tigers probably can’t do the same.
Prediction: South Carolina 44, Missouri 31
