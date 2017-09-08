More Videos

What I-95 at the Georgia border looked like Friday morning 0:46

What I-95 at the Georgia border looked like Friday morning

Pause
Highlights: Spring Valley defeats Sumter to improve to 4-0 1:50

Highlights: Spring Valley defeats Sumter to improve to 4-0

Building a Chihuly sculpture 1:58

Building a Chihuly sculpture

Postgame reaction from Hammond's win over Ben Lippen 2:32

Postgame reaction from Hammond's win over Ben Lippen

DHEC inspects dam safety in advance of Hurricane Irma 1:06

DHEC inspects dam safety in advance of Hurricane Irma

TJ Brunson, USC defense prepare for Missouri 1:33

TJ Brunson, USC defense prepare for Missouri

Game preview: South Carolina, Missouri offenses could put on a show 2:59

Game preview: South Carolina, Missouri offenses could put on a show

Hurricane Irma: Latest track forecast, 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8 0:32

Hurricane Irma: Latest track forecast, 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8

Channing Tindall: I'm fighting between two schools right now 2:43

Channing Tindall: I'm fighting between two schools right now

Highlights: Hammond takes down Ben Lippen 1:42

Highlights: Hammond takes down Ben Lippen

  • Connor Shaw mic'd up at football camp: 'It's something I love to do'

    Connor Shaw, South Carolina's all-time winningest quarterback, holds a football camp in 2016 in Irmo.

Connor Shaw, South Carolina's all-time winningest quarterback, holds a football camp in 2016 in Irmo.
Connor Shaw, South Carolina's all-time winningest quarterback, holds a football camp in 2016 in Irmo.

USC Gamecocks Football

Connor Shaw’s time in Chicago is over after all

By Dwayne McLemore

dmclemore@thestate.com

September 08, 2017 6:02 PM

Connor Shaw and the Chicago Bears have parted ways.

Shaw was released from the injured reserve on Friday, the Bears announced Friday. The two parties reached an injury settlement, the Chicago Tribune’s Brad Biggs reported.

“Thankful for my time as a Bear. Thank you, Chicago!” he Tweeted Friday evening.

Shaw, the Gamecocks’ all-time winningest quarterback, is now a free agent and can move on and plan the next step in his career. Injuries have prevented him from reaching his full potential in the NFL.

In 2015 with the Cleveland Browns, he suffered a thumb injury in a preseason game, forcing him to miss the entire season.

Last year with the Chicago Bears, Shaw missed the season again after a broken leg in the preseason. He played in this year's final two preseason games for the Bears, injuring a hamstring in the final contest.

“Been unfortunate the last couple years with injuries, but sometimes that is how the game goes,” Shaw told The State this summer. “You just got to respond to it.”

The Bears re-signed Shaw in March but waived him on May 30, only to bring him back because of an injury to backup QB Mark Sanchez. He showed his sense of humor by tweeting out a pic of ESPN analyst Lee Corso with his signature, “Not so fast my friend.”

He was waived again a week ago and then placed on injured reserve before Friday’s transaction was made official.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

TJ Brunson, USC defense prepare for Missouri

View More Video