Connor Shaw’s time in Chicago is over after all

Connor Shaw and the Chicago Bears have parted ways.
Shaw was released from the injured reserve on Friday, the Bears announced Friday. The two parties reached an injury settlement, the Chicago Tribune’s Brad Biggs reported.
“Thankful for my time as a Bear. Thank you, Chicago!” he Tweeted Friday evening.
Shaw, the Gamecocks’ all-time winningest quarterback, is now a free agent and can move on and plan the next step in his career. Injuries have prevented him from reaching his full potential in the NFL.
In 2015 with the Cleveland Browns, he suffered a thumb injury in a preseason game, forcing him to miss the entire season.
Last year with the Chicago Bears, Shaw missed the season again after a broken leg in the preseason. He played in this year's final two preseason games for the Bears, injuring a hamstring in the final contest.
“Been unfortunate the last couple years with injuries, but sometimes that is how the game goes,” Shaw told The State this summer. “You just got to respond to it.”
The Bears re-signed Shaw in March but waived him on May 30, only to bring him back because of an injury to backup QB Mark Sanchez. He showed his sense of humor by tweeting out a pic of ESPN analyst Lee Corso with his signature, “Not so fast my friend.”
He was waived again a week ago and then placed on injured reserve before Friday’s transaction was made official.
Thankful for my time as a Bear. Thank you, Chicago! ✌Philippians 3:14 #PressOn pic.twitter.com/OVWWVNfIq0— Connor Shaw (@cmshaw14) September 8, 2017
Roster Update: We have waived RB Ka'Deem Carey and QB Connor Shaw from IR.— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) September 8, 2017
#Bears released RB Ka'Deem Carey and QB Connor Shaw from injured reserve with settlements today.— Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) September 8, 2017
The Bears waived QB Connor Shaw with an injury settlement. Wouldn't be surprised to see him receive interest from the Patriots.— Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) September 8, 2017
