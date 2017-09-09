Top 10 salaries for former Gamecocks in the NFL

Player
Pos.
Team
2017 salary
1. Stephon Gilmore
CB
New England Patriots
$22,968,750
2. Melvin Ingram
DL
Los Angeles Chargers
$22,750,000
T3. Alshon Jeffery
WR
Philadelphia Eagles
$9,500,000
T3. Darian Stewart
S
Denver Broncos
$9,500,000
5. Captain Munnerlyn
DB
Carolina Panthers
$7,000,000
6. Johnathan Joseph
DB
Houston Texans
$6,906,250
7. D.J. Swearinger
S
Washington Redskins
$6,000,000
8. Jared Cook
TE
Oakland Raiders
$5,300,000
9. Jadeveon Clowney
DE/LB
Houston Texans
$3,457,227
10. Ryan Succop
K
Tennessee Titans
$2,400,000
Source: spotrac.com
