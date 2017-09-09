Rick Scuteri AP
Rick Scuteri AP

USC Gamecocks Football

Top 10 salaries for former Gamecocks in the NFL

From staff reports

September 09, 2017 4:25 PM

Player

Pos.

Team

2017 salary

1. Stephon Gilmore

CB

New England Patriots

$22,968,750

2. Melvin Ingram

DL

Los Angeles Chargers

$22,750,000

T3. Alshon Jeffery

WR

Philadelphia Eagles

$9,500,000

T3. Darian Stewart

S

Denver Broncos

$9,500,000

5. Captain Munnerlyn

DB

Carolina Panthers

$7,000,000

6. Johnathan Joseph

DB

Houston Texans

$6,906,250

7. D.J. Swearinger

S

Washington Redskins

$6,000,000

8. Jared Cook

TE

Oakland Raiders

$5,300,000

9. Jadeveon Clowney

DE/LB

Houston Texans

$3,457,227

10. Ryan Succop

K

Tennessee Titans

$2,400,000

Source: spotrac.com

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Missouri's Barry Odom reacts to '(butt)-kicking' by South Carolina

Missouri's Barry Odom reacts to '(butt)-kicking' by South Carolina 4:04

Missouri's Barry Odom reacts to '(butt)-kicking' by South Carolina
What we learned from USC vs. Missouri 1:22

What we learned from USC vs. Missouri
Top 10 photos from South Carolina vs. Missouri 0:43

Top 10 photos from South Carolina vs. Missouri

View More Video