Thumbs up, thumbs down: South Carolina-Missouri

Thumbs up
Offensive creativity
South Carolina went big with some different looks. They deployed two backs or three tight ends multiple times, had three different players run jet sweeps, and tried a range of run-pass options and wheel routes that helped get tight end Hayden Hurst open.
Deebo Samuel
South Carolina’s playmaker did a lot of the work to swing the game early. After USC went down 10-0 to Missouri, he took a kickoff back 97 yards for a score. The next play, freshman cornerback Jamyest Williams picked off a pass, and Samuel needed only one play to turn it into a 25-yard touchdown run and the lead.
Javon Kinlaw
His stats were modest, one tackle, but the big lineman used his mitts well. He blocked a kick and tipped a pair of passes, one that was picked off by Bryson Allen-Williams and one that put the Tigers in third-and-long.
Secondary stands up
South Carolina’s five defensive backs played every snap against a spread-it-out team. The first half featured some big plays, but Mizzou quarterback Drew Lock finished with 245 yards on an inefficient 14-for-32 day with a pair of picks.
Thumbs down
Early struggles
At the end of the first quarter, USC’s average play was barely longer than 3 yards. At halftime, Mizzou’s averaged 6.3. That eventually turned, but it’s not the start one wants.
Bad boot
Alex Woznick’s first kick as a Gamecock was a 33-yarder that went wide. He came back with a 32-yarder later, but that first one came as USC was trying to cash in a good opening drive.
Looking for consistency
While USC’s offense eventually got going, it didn’t score on a first-half drive that started outside the Missouri 25. Quarterback Jake Bentley also missed a few open receivers, the kinds of plays that could cost USC in a tight game.
King’s ransom
The worst play for Gamecocks cornerback Jamarcus King was the 38-yard bomb where he was running with a receiver and suddenly gave up separation. There were several other plays where he struggled to get a runner down.
Comments