No visible signs of progress for Missouri in Odom’s second season

More Videos 4:04 Missouri's Barry Odom reacts to '(butt)-kicking' by South Carolina Pause 0:43 Top 10 photos from South Carolina vs. Missouri 10:46 'Outstanding team win:' Will Muschamp recaps victory over Missouri 1:06 DHEC inspects dam safety in advance of Hurricane Irma 1:22 What we learned from USC vs. Missouri 1:58 Building a Chihuly sculpture 4:44 Jake Bentley recaps South Carolina win over Missouri 1:52 Deebo Samuel recaps USC win over Missouri 1:06 USC celebrates win over Missouri 1:06 Observations from Week 3 of South Carolina football practice Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Missouri's Barry Odom reacts to '(butt)-kicking' by South Carolina University of Missouri football coach Barry Odom was visibly frustrated after a 31-13 loss Saturday against South Carolina at Memorial Stadium in Columbia. University of Missouri football coach Barry Odom was visibly frustrated after a 31-13 loss Saturday against South Carolina at Memorial Stadium in Columbia. Tod Palmer The Kansas City Star

University of Missouri football coach Barry Odom was visibly frustrated after a 31-13 loss Saturday against South Carolina at Memorial Stadium in Columbia. Tod Palmer The Kansas City Star