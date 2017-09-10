‘SEC East sleepers’: Gamecocks get more national love

South Carolina received some national attention with its season opening win over N.C. State. The positive press continued with Saturday’s road win over Missouri.
Here’s a roundup of what some of the TV commentators and college football pundits said about the Gamecocks:
Great win by Georgia on the road.— Peter Burns (@PeterBurnsESPN) September 10, 2017
However, I’m still not sure if the most impressive team in the East hasn’t been South Carolina so far.
Gamecocks are SEC East sleepers. Muschamp better coach than critics claimed when he was hired.— Brent Musburger (@brentmusburger) September 10, 2017
"I think this is a team that has a legitimate chance to win the SEC East." --@MGolicJR57 on the #Gamecocks during tonight's broadcast.— Carson Mason (@CarsonAnnMason) September 10, 2017
ESPN commentators said, " now you have to consider Deebo Samuel as a heisman contender" #2-0— Turner Sloan (@turner_sloan) September 10, 2017
"I think South Carolina is on the verge of possibly competing for the SEC East and competing for an SEC Championship," @TimTebow moments ago— Brad Crawford (@BCrawford247) September 9, 2017
Props to South Carolina on win at Mizzou tonight. First total gambling whiff of season. Gamecocks much improved team.— Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) September 10, 2017
May be the best team in the dumpster fire that is the East. Somehow Muschamp is likely the best head coach in the division.— Daren Stoltzfus (@DarenStoltzfus) September 10, 2017
Dear SEC: If you kick to Deebo Samuel, you deserve to lose. Period.— Ben Frederickson (@Ben_Fred) September 10, 2017
Does Will Muschamp have the best offense in the SEC East? Just asking questions idk idk.— Cory Gunkel (@CoryGunkel) September 10, 2017
