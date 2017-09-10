More Videos

Missouri's Barry Odom reacts to '(butt)-kicking' by South Carolina

Top 10 photos from South Carolina vs. Missouri

'Outstanding team win:' Will Muschamp recaps victory over Missouri

What we learned from USC vs. Missouri

Jake Bentley recaps South Carolina win over Missouri

Deebo Samuel recaps USC win over Missouri

USC celebrates win over Missouri

    The State's favorite 10 images from the South Carolina football team's win over Missouri.

USC Gamecocks Football

‘SEC East sleepers’: Gamecocks get more national love

Posted by Dwayne McLemore

dmclemore@thestate.com

September 10, 2017 10:32 AM

South Carolina received some national attention with its season opening win over N.C. State. The positive press continued with Saturday’s road win over Missouri.

Here’s a roundup of what some of the TV commentators and college football pundits said about the Gamecocks:

